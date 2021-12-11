Man charged with murder in disappearance of 81-year-old Lakewood man

Gail Wilson was last seen Oct. 31 and remains missing, although Lakewood Police think his remains were left in Denver's Capitol Hill area.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Additional charges have been filed against a man and woman who were arrested in connection with the presumed death of an 81-year-old Lakewood man.

Savannah Wilson, 24, and Ricardo Perez, 35, were both arrested Nov. 11 and appeared in court Thursday morning.

Perez is now charged with the following:

First-degree murder after deliberation

Tampering with a deceased human body

Attempt to influence a public servant

Tampering with physical evidence

He also faces a violent crime sentence enhancer count, which if he's convicted, would increase possible penalties.

>The video is above is from the day the arrests were made.

Savannah Wilson is now charged with the following:

Accessory to a crime

Attempting to influence a public servant

Tampering with physical evidence

Gail Wilson, who is related to Savannah Wilson, was last seen Oct. 31 and remains missing but is believed to be dead, according to Lakewood Police (LPD).

On Halloween morning, LPD said, Gail Wilson left his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street in his red truck. Later that same day, LPD said "unidentified suspects" drove that 1997 red Ford F-150 into downtown Denver about 3:30 p.m.

In the back of the truck, there was rolled up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black trash bags that likely contained the remains of Gail Wilson, LPD said.

LPD said they believe those items were deposited in area of Denver's Capitol neighborhood between the borders of Colfax Avenue, Broadway Avenue, 6th Avenue and York Street.

The truck has Colorado license plate BXX-317. It recovered abandoned Nov. 5 in an area just northwest of Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue in Denver, according to LPD. There was no sign of Gail Wilson or the contents that LPD said was earlier in the truck.

On Thursday, an LPD spokesperson said there was "nothing new" when asked whether police had located Gail Wilson's remains or narrowed down their search for him.

LPD asks anyone who lives or works in the area who may have witnessed or have video of the items from the truck being dumped to contact the LPD tip line at 303-763-6800 and reference the case number CR# LK21040621.

Savannah Wilson is due back in court Nov. 22, and Perez has his next appearance set for Dec. 7. Court documents related to their arrests remain sealed.