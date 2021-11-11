Police searching for missing man's body

Lakewood Police said Gail Wilson, 81, went missing Halloween morning under suspicious circumstances.

DENVER — An 81-year-old Lakewood man last seen on Halloween is believed to be dead. Lakewood Police are asking for people's help in locating his body, which may have been dumped near Denver's Cap Hill neighborhood.

On Halloween morning, Gail Wilson left his house around 9:30 a.m. and Lakewood Police Department said he wasn't seen or heard from since – saying his disappearance was under suspicious circumstances.

Wilson's truck was discovered by police on Nov. 5 in an area northwest of I-25 and Colfax in Denver – but, police said there were no signs of Wilson and he remained missing.

Police now say Wilson's truck, a 1997 red Ford F150 with Colorado plate BXX-317, was used to drive into downtown Denver by unidentified suspects between 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

In a news release, police said they identified Wilson's truck in pictures with items inside the truck bed, including a rolled-up carpet, tall white laundry basket and numerous trash bags. Police said those items in the truck likely contained Wilson's body.

Police have identified and mapped the downtown Denver area where Wilson's body is presumed to be have been dumped – in between the borders of Colfax Avenue, Broadway Avenue, 6th Avenue and York Street:



LPD asks anyone who lives or works in this area who may have witnessed or have video of the items from the truck being dumped to contact the LPD tip line 303-763-6800 and reference the case number CR# LK21040621.

"We are looking for help from the public to see if anyone has video or witnessed contents being dumped from the bed of his truck in the Denver area," said Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero. "We are asking anyone with any information call the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303‐763‐6800."