Jury convicts man of murder in 81-year-old man's death

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury on Thursday convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of an 81-year-old man whose remains have never been found.
Ricardo Perez, 37, was found guilty of the following related to the 2021 death of Gail Wilson.
- First-degree murder
- Tampering with a deceased human body
- Attempt to influence a public servant
- Tampering with physical evidence
On Nov. 1, 2021, Gail Wilson was reported missing by family members. At that time, he resided with his adopted daughter Savannah Wilson, her boyfriend Perez, and another roommate, Jay Griffith.
The investigation by Lakewood Police revealed that Gail Wilson was killed on Oct. 31, 2021, and his body was disposed of in dumpsters across the metro area. His remains were never found.
The jury returned its verdict against Perez just before noon Thursday and is set for sentencing for Friday. He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole for the first-degree murder conviction.
Griffith and Savannah Wilson both pleaded guilty last year and agreed to testify against Perez.
Griffith pleaded guilty on May 27, 2022 to accessory to a crime and concealing death (M1) and is set for sentencing on July 20, On Nov. 3, 2022, Savannah Wilson pleaded guilty to accessory to a crime and concealing death (M1) and is also set for sentencing on July 20.
