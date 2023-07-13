Jury convicts man of murder in 81-year-old man's death

Two other people previously pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Gail Wilson.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury on Thursday convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of an 81-year-old man whose remains have never been found.

Ricardo Perez, 37, was found guilty of the following related to the 2021 death of Gail Wilson.

First-degree murder

Tampering with a deceased human body

Attempt to influence a public servant

Tampering with physical evidence

The jury returned its verdict against Perez just before noon Thursday and is set for sentencing for Friday. He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole for the first-degree murder conviction.

Griffith and Savannah Wilson both pleaded guilty last year and agreed to testify against Perez.

Griffith pleaded guilty on May 27, 2022 to accessory to a crime and concealing death (M1) and is set for sentencing on July 20, On Nov. 3, 2022, Savannah Wilson pleaded guilty to accessory to a crime and concealing death (M1) and is also set for sentencing on July 20.