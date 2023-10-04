Gang member arrested on dozens of charges pleads guilty

Julian Nava-Hernandez was among about a dozen gang members who collectively faced more than 300 charges.

AURORA, Colo. — A 19-year-old gang member who was arrested along with others following a two-year investigation in Aurora pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Arapahoe County District Court.

According to court records, Julian Nava-Hernandez was charged with 51 counts, including first-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and assault.

He pleaded guilty to a single attempted murder charge as well as a violent crime sentencing enhancer.

In late August, Aurora Police announced that numerous members of a criminal organization known as the "Blitz Gang Official" were arrested, That came after a years-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN).

They focused their investigation on 12 suspects who were known to belong to "Blitz Gang Official." Some of the 12 were arrested before August, according to Aurora Police.

“Operation Family Ties,” a coordinated effort by SWAT teams from the Aurora Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and Denver Police Department, focused on taking the remaining suspects into custody in late August. They collectively faced more than 300 charges.

Nava-Hernandez was among five people charged with two counts of murder related to a homicide that occurred on March 3, 2021. There are two charges because there are two different theories about how the killing was committed. One charge is first-degree murder - after deliberation. The second charge is first-degree murder - extreme indifference.

As part of his plea, the murder charges against Nava-Hernandez were dismissed. He's set to be sentenced on Nov. 21.