Gang member sentenced to 40 years for murder over $20 debt

Jacob Shockey, 28, received the maximum sentence in the 2017 shooting after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder, the District Attorney's Office said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An admitted gang member who, along with an accomplice, shot and killed an Aurora man over a $20 debt was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Jacob Alexander Shockey, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday in Arapahoe County District Court. His sentencing had been delayed seven times, in part because of COVID-19 restrictions on court operations, the DA's Office said.

On Aug. 24, 2017, Aurora Police officers found Terrence G. Davis, 44, shot three times in an alley in the 1400 block between Boston and Chester streets, according to a press release.

The investigation showed that two men, Shockey and Parus Mayfield, 23, walked Davis into the alley and shot him. There was conflicting evidence over which man pulled the trigger; however, evidence showed that Shockey was angry at Davis, who owed him $20, according to the affidavit in the case.

Both men were charged with first-degree murder.

Mayfield pleaded guilty on Sept. 7, 2018, to second-degree assault and reckless manslaughter. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, according to the DA's Office.

A jury found Shockley guilty of second-degree murder in October 2019.

Both Davis' family and Assistant District Attorney Tom Byrnes asked Judge Michael Spear to impose the maximum sentence of 16 to 48 years in prison, the DA's Office said.

"Without any thought or remorse, he viciously murdered my brother," said Davis' sister during the Webex sentencing hearing Tuesday. "I will never be able to forget what that animal has done and what he has taken from my family."

Shockey will serve his sentence in the Colorado State Penitentiary. He was also sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in a Denver case and will serve the sentences concurrently, according to jail records and the DA's Office.