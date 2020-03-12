x
Woman charged in connection with 5-year-old's overdose death expected to enter plea in court Thursday

Stephanie Alvarado was arrested in late January and was initially charged in Garfield County after her daughter died of meth intoxication.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A woman charged in connection with her daughter's death after the 5-year-old died of methamphetamine intoxication from drinking water mixed with the drug is expected to enter a plea in court Thursday.

Authorities said Stephanie Alvarado was arrested in late January and was initially charged in Garfield County with suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment in the death of Sophia Larson. 

Prosecutors said the charges were upgraded Wednesday to include murder and other counts. 

Alvarado's lawyer Frank Moya declined to comment on the allegations against her.

Two additional suspects were also previously arrested in connection to the child's death.

Daniel Bello Alvarado, 27, has been charged with the following:

  • Child abuse (knowingly or recklessly causing death)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance 
  • Reckless endangerment
Daniel Alvarado

Bertha Karina Ceballos-Romo, 26, has been charged with the following:

  • Child abuse (knowingly or recklessly causing death)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance 
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Tampering with physical evidence
Bertha Ceballos-Romo

