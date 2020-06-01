AURORA, Colo. — The family of the man who was found dead days after he was reported missing gathered Sunday night to remember him.

Gayland Allen, 24, was reported missing on Dec. 30. His body was found in the Jefferson County foothills on Jan. 1 – and the missing person’s investigation turned into a homicide investigation. A 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy have since been taken into custody for Allen’s death.

“When my family says he’s going to be missed in this community, it goes all the way from this school to the post office,” Lisa Allen, Gayland Allen’s mother, said. “He would stop if somebody was mowing the yard, he’d stop and finish the job for them."

“He was a pillar, and this is tragic.”

Police said Allen was shot to death. No information has been released about what motivated the killing. Law enforcement has not released the names of the two suspects because they are under 18.

Allen’s family had been the victim of tragedy before: his twin sister died 17 years ago.

“My namesake is gone,” Allen’s father, Gayland Allen Sr., said. “Gayland Jr. is gone, but the community is helping me and supporting me.

“It’s the biggest crutch my family can have in emotional times like these.”

