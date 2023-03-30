43-year-old woman killed in Arapahoe County shooting

The suspect was taken to the hospital after a scuffle with the victim before deputies took him into custody, the sheriff's office said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a 43-year-old woman was fatally shot in Arapahoe County, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Geneva Way, that's in the area of East Belleview Avenue and South Dayton Street, south of Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Witnesses reported hearing arguing before the shooting happened.

When deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrived they found the woman's body on the ground in front of a garage. The suspect, a 45-year-old man, drove away from the area, according to a sheriff's office spokeswoman.

Deputies located him about a mile away near East Orchard Road and South Havana Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during an earlier scuffle with the victim.

The exact relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown, but the spokeswoman said the shooting was believed to be related to domestic violence.

No names have been released. Investigators remain at the scene processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

