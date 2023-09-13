x
Crime

Student arrested after being found with gun at Denver high school

The student was found with a handgun Wednesday at George Washington High School, authorities said.
Credit: SKY9

DENVER — A student was caught with a handgun at a Denver high school on Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said they assisted Denver Public Schools security staff after DPS learned that the student had the gun at George Washington High School.

The student, whose name was not released because they are a minor, was arrested for investigation of a juvenile in possession of a handgun, a police spokesperson said.

In a letter to families of students, the George Washington High principal said that "staff members and security protocols ensured that all students and staff remained safe throughout this situation."

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, our staff promptly located the weapon, confiscated it, and immediately contacted the DPS Department of Climate and Safety and the Denver Police Department. Law enforcement officers arrived promptly to assist us in handling the matter," principal Dackri Davis wrote.

