LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A car filled with a large apartment of personal property was stolen from outside a business in Louisville, according to a release from the Louisville Police Department.

Investigators released a photo of a man they said stole the 2014 Nissan Juke on Sunday, Sept. 29. It was parked in front of a business in the 1100 block of Dillon Road.

The vehicle has Georgia license plate RGX-7422. The owners were on their way back to Georgia and there was a large amount of personal property inside their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity or whereabouts of this man, is asked to contact Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

