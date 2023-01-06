Mother of 5-year-old girl found dead had locked bedroom, rope in apartment a month ago, police say

The child's grandmother reported concerning text messages from her daughter and said she last saw her granddaughter May 3 in a video text message.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A few weeks before a 5-year-old girl was found dead inside her mother's apartment, a maintenance worker said he was in the apartment and saw that a bedroom door was locked and had a rope connecting that door to the bathroom door across the hall.

He said, according to an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department (APD), that it looked as if someone was trying to keep someone locked in that bedroom.

On Thursday, Alexus, 27, Nelson was arrested on suspicion of:

Child abuse resulting in death

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation had issued an Endangered Missing Alert Wednesday for 5-year-old Maha Li Hobbs, who was reported missing Tuesday. The body of Nelson's daughter was found in her apartment after the child's grandmother, who lives in another state, asked for a welfare check.

The grandmother called 911 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and reported that her daughter had made "concerning statements" by text, according to the arrest affidavit. She said she was concerned about her granddaughter's safety. She reported that the last time she saw her granddaughter was on May 3 when she received a text message video of her.

Officers responded to Nelson's apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way, and Nelson told them she had given her daughter up for adoption about "one month ago," according to the affidavit.

She claimed it was a legal adoption and she did not want her mom to know where the child was, according to the document.

She also named a specific agency that she said she used to facilitate the adoption, but when police called that place, the executive director said she had never worked with Nelson or her daughter.

When confronted about that, Nelson said she did call the agency and they had provided resources.

She claimed to have emails confirming the adoption but said she deleted them. When the officers searched her phone, they didn't find any emails about adoption, even in her deleted items folders. When asked where the adoption took place, she could only say "southwest Denver," the affidavit says.

Nelson was initially arrested on a charge of attempting to influence a public servant for allegedly lying about her daughter's adoption. The additional charges were added after the child's body was discovered.

She's next due in court on June 6.