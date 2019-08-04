DENVER — A bank robber dubbed the "Glamour Shot Bandit" for her scarves, large hats and sunglasses is on the loose after pulling out a gun during a holdup on Friday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department said the suspect is wanted for three recent incidents. The first was at 4 p.m. on March 22 at the Vectra Bank at 3600 Quebec St.

She struck again on April 1 just before 4:30 p.m. at the Key Bank at 6405 E. Hampden Ave., police said.

Police said the woman’s most recent robbery happened just after 5 p.m. on Friday at the Key Bank at 3410 E. 1st Ave. This is the only case where she took out a gun, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin distributed by Denver police.

During each crime, police said the suspect concealed her identity with heavy makeup, large hats, gloves and sunglasses.

She is described as a light skinned black woman who is between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches with a slender build. She is believed to be in her 20s or 30s.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers offers awards of up to $2,000 for information about the suspect’s whereabouts. Call 720-913-STOP to share your tip.

