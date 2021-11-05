Colorado man who participated in US Capitol riot sentenced to community corrections

Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs will also serve three years of probation.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Colorado Springs man who pleaded guilty in August to a charge related to the failed insurrection at U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to 14 days in a community corrections facility and three years probation.

"I am sorry," Glenn Wes Lee Croy told the court Friday. "Foolishly, I walked into that building."

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading inside the Capitol in August following his arrest in February when he originally faced the following charges:

Unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

According to an arrest warrant, Croy was among those who entered into the Capitol building during the riot on Jan. 6 of this year as lawmakers were meeting to officially certify the 2020 election results.

In a Facebook Messenger conversation, court documents say Croy told another person, “I was there” and sent the picture below of himself on the right standing next to an Abraham Lincoln bust in the Capitol.

Croy's Facebook name is "Wes Croy," according to court documents, and FBI investigators also said that a 2019 Colorado license photo appears to be the same individual from the picture.

In addition to the photo, court documents say that Croy sent the same person videos from inside and outside the Capitol building.

The FBI also obtained the body camera footage below from Metropolitan Police Department that depicts Croy inside the Capitol Rotunda with red circles added by investigators.

After a search warrant was obtained, court documents say a Google account that has been linked to Croy was connected to a cell phone that was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Facebook and Twitter accounts appear to have been deleted, according to court documents.

