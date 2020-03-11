Glendale Police searching for driver in hit and run that killed 70-year-old

Police said they are looking for a white, four-door Hyundai or Nissan with heavy front end and windshield damage.

GLENDALE, Colorado — Glendale Police are looking for a driver they said hit and killed a 70-year-old pedestrian early Monday evening, then ran from the scene of the crash.

The crash happened at South Cherry Street and South Leetsdale Drive a little after 5:30 p.m. A Medina Alert was issued for the suspect vehicle later Monday evening.

The victim was crossing the street when they were hit and killed, police said.

Police described the car involved as a white, four-door Hyundai or Nissan with a partial plate of 118.

The car should have a broken windshield and front end damage, police said.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call 911 or Glendale Police at 303-759-1511.

South Leetsdale Drive was closed between South Cherry Street and East Alameda Avenue as officers investigated the crash.

Medina Alerts were signed into law on March 25, 2014 and went into effect on Dec. 30, 2014. The’re named for Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2011.

Medina Alerts are issued following hit-and-run crashes where someone is seriously hurt or killed. Law enforcement also must have sufficient information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, such as a license plate number and the vehicle’s make, style and color.

> More information about Medina Alerts can be found here.