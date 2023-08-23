Glenwood Springs man accused of sexually assaulting 3 juveniles

Police said the assaults date back to 2014 and they believe there might be additional victims.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Glenwood Springs man is accused of sexually assaulting at least three juveniles dating back nearly a decade, and investigators said on Wednesday that they fear there are likely more victims.

Jesus Armando Granados Mejia, 46, was arrested in late May, has posted bond and is no longer in custody. The investigation into Mejia began when a person reported to Glenwood Springs Police (GSPD) that they were assaulted by Mejia between 2014 and 2023. The victim was a juvenile at the time of several of the assaults, according to GSPD.

As police investigated that case, they learned of two more victims. According to police, each victim was provided with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine prior to being assaulted. On at least one occasion, Mejia threatened a victim with a gun and told the victim to delete text messages, police said.

One of the victims said she came forward after learning about the other victim and said it was time to speak the truth, according to an arrest affidavit. She said she also had concerns about someone else who was living with Mejia. She said that person was approaching the age that she was when Mejia began abusing her. According to the affidavit, she was "clearly" scared of Mejia, but stated she felt "obligated" to come forward.

Some of the assaults occurred at a residence in the West Glenwood area, which is identified as belonging to "Tiffany" and "Miquel." Their full identities are not known. Police said they do not consider them suspects but would like to identify them and speak with them as potential witnesses in the case.

Glenwood Springs Police said Mejia was in a position of trust but did not disclose how he was associated with any of the victims. They said, based on their investigation, there are likely additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding Mejia or additional victims can contact Glenwood Springs Police. Mejia is next due in court in November.

