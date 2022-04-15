2 people in critical condition after being stabbed in Golden home

The victims fled to get help from a nearby neighbor and were taken to a hospital with severe stab wounds, police said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Golden Police Department (GPD) arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a stabbing that left two people in critical condition Thursday night.

Officers were called to a home on Pinto Street about 7:17 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been stabbed, GPD said.

The victims had fled a home after being stabbed and sought help from neighbors, according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for several severe stab wounds and were in critical condition, GPD said.

Further details surrounding the incident weren't released. It was unclear whether the victims knew the person who stabbed them.

GPD identified the suspect as Mark Devon Namett, 29.

Namett was being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of:

Two counts of first-degree assault

First-degree attempted murder

Felony menacing

Namett was scheduled for a court hearing at 3 p.m. Saturday.

