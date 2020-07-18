Golden Police: 2 suspects arrested in connection to string of thefts

The suspects face charges for a string of theft and trespassing incidents that began in June, police said.

GOLDEN, Colo — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a sharp increase in trespassing and theft incidents that began in June, Golden Police Department (GPD) said on Saturday.

GPD said Golden residents Antonio Epifano, 39, and Kathleen Epifano, 28, face multiple charges including first-degree criminal trespassing and theft.

GPD said officers have been actively investigating the incidents around the city since June, and said the most recent incidents took place on July 17, when multiple vehicles were broken into in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood.

Community members provided video evidence that GPD said was critical to helping investigators link the crimes and several others that occurred in Golden to the arrested suspects.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for their trailer home on B Street in Golden Terrace, where they found more evidence linking them to a series of local crimes, according to GPD.

The suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.

“We are grateful for our community members who chose to not be victims and instead become active participants in helping to bring these suspects to justice,” GPD Captain Drew Williams said. “We strongly value our positive relationship with our community and because of this, we all have a safer place to live.”