Good Samaritan helps assault victim, suspect arrested

The good Samaritan was able to restrain the suspect until deputies arrived to make the arrest, according to the sheriff's office.

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. — A good Samaritan helped the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrest a man accused of violently assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Thursday afternoon, at about 12:23 p.m., LCSO received a call for assistance from a volunteer firefighter at the Glen Haven Fire Station on a report of an assault, according to a news release from LCSO.

The call was based on a report to the fire department from a good Samaritan witness, the release said.

The witness reported seeing a black Chevy sedan parked in the middle of County Road 43 with a male and female standing outside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The witness pulled over to offer aid, when the female ran and entered the witness's vehicle at which point they drove to the fire department for help, the release said.

While the witness and the female were at the fire station, the male suspect arrived in the Chevy sedan and intentionally crashed into the witness's car, according to the release.

The suspect got out of the car and started to violently assault the female, the release said.

The witness was able to intervene and restrained the suspect until an LCSO deputy was able to arrive and take the suspect into custody, according to LCSO.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to a hospital in Loveland with serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as Jacobo Wright Mendoza and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree kidnapping

Unlawful sexual contact

Second-degree assault

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970- 416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.