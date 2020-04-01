LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of vandalizing locations throughout the city with graffiti.

In a Facebook post, the department said several areas in Loveland have been vandalized over the past week. In many cases, LPD said the word or name “Noisy” was painted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Gleditsch at hannah.gleditsch@cityofloveland.org.

On Friday, Fort Collins police announced they had arrested three suspects accused of vandalizing buildings, churches and vehicles throughout the city of Fort Collins.

According to the department, the vandalism included smashed windshields, graffiti with racial and ethnic slurs and damage from BBs. Police said it was found throughout the city of Fort Collins, including on multiple churches.

