Granby man suspected in murder, dumping body near road in another county

Christopher Thomas Corcorran, 33, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Dustin Bryant, 42, whose body was found in Jackson County.

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Granby man has been arrested in the murder of Dustin Bryant, 42, of Wheat Ridge, whose body was found last month near a state highway in Jackson County, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Christopher Thomas Corcorran, 33, is suspected of killing Bryant in Grand County and moving his body north to Jackson County, which touches the Wyoming state line, CBI says in a press release.

Corcorran was arrested June 18 on suspicion of first-degree murder and is being held without bail in the Grand County jail in the town of Hot Sulphur Springs.

A passerby spotted Bryant's body May 30 near Colorado 125, and the trailhead for Trail 1226, and alerted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators gathered evidence that Bryant was killed in Grand County and his body moved, and then traced Bryant's death back to Corcorran, the release says.

Corcorran and Bryant knew each other, said CBI, which didn't release details on how they knew each other or the circumstance of the murder.

Corcorran was scheduled to be in court for an advisement of the charges against him on July 1.

The case is being handled by CBI, the Grand County Sheriff's Office, and the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which covers Grand, Moffat and Routt counties.