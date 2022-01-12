x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

180 horses seized from stables in animal cruelty, neglect investigation, says sheriff

The Grand County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Humane Society executed a search warrant at the Snow Mountain Stables to assess and care for the horses on site.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A horse stable in Grand County had 180 horses seized as part of an investigation into animal cruelty and neglect, the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said.

The sheriff's office partnered with the Colorado Humane Society to execute a search warrant on the Snow Mountain Stables located at 1101 CR 53, which is near Granby in unincorporated Grand County. 

After executing the search warrant on the property, support personnel assessed and provided supportive care for the horses during the ongoing investigation, said GCSO. 

The Gilpin County Animal Response Team or GCART quickly responded to help the GCSO move 180 horses from the stable property. Six trucks with trailers and many personnel and help from the Jefferson County GCART team were used to move the animals. 

Credit: Gilpin County Sheriff's Office
Gilpin County Animal Response Team assisted the Grand County Sheriff's Office with moving 180 horses in an animal neglect and cruelty investigation.

The sheriff's office said the stables at this location are operated through a private vendor formally under contract with the YMCA of the Rockies but are not owned or operated by the YMCA of the Rockies.

RELATED: Emaciated horse, miniature horse with overgrown hooves surrendered

RELATED: A proposed bill would clarify how animal cruelty is investigated in Colorado

"It is heartbreaking to acknowledge, that this is unfortunately our second significant animal welfare investigation this week," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. "We all know how harsh our weather can be during winters in Grand County. It is imperative that we as individual animal owners and the community as a whole recognize these conditions and follow appropriate standards of care for these animals in this environment.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

In Other News

Car theft suspect shot by Arvada officers was armed with large knife, police say