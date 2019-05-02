GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A man is facing felony charges after the Grand Junction Police Department said he damaged property while "spinning donuts" on a golf course and another piece of private property early Monday morning.

Police arrested Jason Hunger, 22, after officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Golf Course on reports that a white vehicle was on the course, spinning donuts.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the vehicle driving on the Lincoln Park Golf Course and attempted to stop the car when it exited, according to Grand Junction police.

The driver then fled, nearly causing a collision with a passing vehicle on North 12th Street, according to police. The driver then stopped near North 10th Street and Teller Avenue.

Police said they determined that the vehicle was the same involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 200 block of Mountain View Street earlier that morning, in which the driver had taken the vehicle onto private property, struck and damaged a fence and then spun donuts, "causing damage to the landscaping in the yard."

The vehicle also struck and damaged a guideline to an electrical pole, police said. Police said they found a license plate that had been left behind when responding to that call.

Hunger was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Center and faces charges of:

Felony Eluding (F5).

Criminal Mischief (F6).

DUI.

Reckless Driving.

No Proof of Insurance.

Open Alcohol Container.

Open Marijuana Container.

Failure to Notify Police of an Accident.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

