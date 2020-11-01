GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Police are looking for a man suspected of threatening an Uber driver with a gun and demanding she take him to the desert late Friday night, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The Uber driver told police she picked up a passenger in Fruita who hired her to take him downtown, but then the passenger took out a gun and demanded she drive him to the desert.

The driver was eventually able to jump from her moving vehicle, which crashed into a fence in the area of 25 Road and G Road in Grand Junction, police said. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

By the time police arrived on scene, the passenger, whom police identified as Adam Salaz, 23, of Grand Junction, had fled in the victim's vehicle. Police said neither Salaz nor the vehicle have been found.

Salaz is described as being 6-foot-1 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Grand Junction police released a booking photo of Salaz from a previous arrest.

The vehicle was described as a white 2019 Toyota CHR with Colorado license plate ABJL93.

Salaz is considered armed and dangerous, police said. If seen, do not attempt to make contact with him and call 911.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS