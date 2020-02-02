GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The 21st Judicial District Response Team has launched an investigation after a person was shot by Grand Junction Police early Sunday morning.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened near the Maverik gas station at 2902 D Road about 2:20 a.m., the release says. Officers had been called to the area for the “removal” of an adult from the premises, and during the ensuing interaction, at least one officer opened fire.

It’s unclear whether the suspect was armed. That person’s identity has also not been released.

The Grand Junction Police Department will identify the officers who were involved. Per the agency’s policy, they will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

