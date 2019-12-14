GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A suspect was arrested Friday for the Nov. 8 death of a 9-year-old girl in Grand Junction.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Hill Avenue on Nov. 8 on a report of an unresponsive child.

Officers and medical personnel found the girl unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Following a police investigation, authorities arrested 34-year-old Jeffrey Beagley, of Grand Junction, on suspicion of:

First-degree murder

Child abuse resulting in death

Reckless manslaughter

Police said Beagley also facing possible charges of:

Attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Sexual exploitation of children

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

Beagley was in custody at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

The cause of death of the victim will be released be the Mesa County Coroner's Office.

