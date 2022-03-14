Man indicted in human trafficking operation

Randolph Scott Clark is charged with 30 counts of financial and sexual exploitation and violence against 3 women. He is also accused of trafficking a child.

BOULDER, Colo. — A 38-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury with more than 30 counts of of financial and sexual exploitation of three women and a young child.

In a news release, the Denver and Boulder district attorney's offices announced the indictments of Randolph Scott Clark. They say between January 2020 and August 28, 2021, he "used various means to meet three (3) adult women whom he ultimately exploited financially and sexually."

The DAs said Clark used threats and physical violence and exploited drug addictions to coerce the women into commercial sex acts and trafficking them for his own gain.

The grand jury indictment also details how Clark "targeted and sexually assaulted a young child victim on multiple occasions." He was charged with human trafficking of a minor, allegedly creating and distributing child pornography of the child and paying her for sex acts.

The charges against Clark could put him in prison for 155 years to life if convicted, said a news release from the DAs.

Clark's case will be tried in Boulder and jointly prosecuted by Denver and Boulder district attorneys.

“This indictment is the direct result of teamwork and collaboration on behalf of the victims," Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "As this indictment reflects, this type of conduct often takes place across jurisdictional lines. With our dedicated Human Trafficking Units, our two offices worked closely with our law enforcement partners. The investigators did an outstanding job on this case. This indictment will have a significant impact on the lives of the victims and the wellbeing of our communities."

Multiple agencies worked on the case, including the Denver Police Department, Louisville Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Police Department and Longmont Police Department.