'My best friend' | Family remembers grandmother ambushed on front porch in Englewood

Police said Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead outside her home on Sept. 28. Police arrested a suspect, who lived across the street, minutes later.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Darlene Grass called a small house on a corner of South Elati Street in Englewood home for more than 30 years.

As a single mother, she raised her daughter Lindsie in that house. She taught her to drive on the street in front and welcomed family and friends into the living room.

The house is where Darlene lived her life. It's also where she died.

Police found the 68-year-old shot on her front stoop on Sept. 28. Within minutes, they arrested 30-year-old Quoc Nguyen, who lived across the street.

"She was my best friend and the only person that was ever really there," Lindsie Grass said of her mom.

Lindsie said her mom had seen a shadow pass by her door that night. When she flipped on the porch light and stepped outside to see what it was, Nguyen shot her, police alleged.

"I want people to continue to share their memories of her and not just this awful horrible night that took her from us," Lindsie said. "I want it out there of who she was."

Lindsie shared memories of her mom's smile, and laughter that she described as contagious.

"She always usually would laugh until she cried. She laughed hard," Lindsie said.

"Every chance she had the ability to be with friends and family, she was there. Friends and family were her world," Lindsie said.

She's holding onto photos and the memories they evoke rather than the circumstances of her death.

Lindsie said she does plan to fight for justice in the case, but recognizes there is likely a long criminal justice process still ahead.

Nguyen's next court appearance is set for Monday.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS