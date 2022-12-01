21-year-old woman killed in shooting in Greeley

Herminia Marquez, 21, died after being found with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of E. 24th St., Greeley Police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman died after being shot in Greeley Monday morning.

Greeley Police Department said around 3:42 a.m. multiple 911 calls were received about gunshots in the 1100 block of E. 24th St. Responding officers briefly pursued a suspect vehicle that got away.

Officers located a woman, identified as Herminia Marquez, who had been shot in the area. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in the 500 block of 18th St., and officers detained one occupant who was arrested on outstanding warrants in Larimer County.

Investigators are asking residents to check their home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-350-9532.

