Greeley officer fired at suspect who pointed gun, police say

A Greeley officer fired their weapon at a suspect late Wednesday night. It's not known if the suspect was injured.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley officer fired their weapon at a suspect after the suspect pointed a gun at the officer, according to the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a Greeley Police officer contacted the suspect in the 1200 block of Sixth Street due to "suspicious activity", the CIRT said.

The suspect ran from the officer and at some point turned around and pointed a gun at the officer and at that time the officer fired at the suspect and the suspect ran from the officer, according to CIRT.

It's unclear if the suspect was injured because the suspect was unable to be located.

The CIRT, which is comprised of multiple agencies, is responsible for investigating when officers use deadly force, even if no one is wounded.

If anyone has any information relevant to the investigation, please contact Detective Mark Geyer with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-5392.

