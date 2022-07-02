3 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Greeley

Police said an 83-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREELEY, Colo. — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Greeley Saturday.

According to the Greeley Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road just before 11:30 a.m. to check on a family after someone reported receiving concerning text messages.

GPD said officers found three unresponsive adults with apparent gunshot wounds: an 83-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims' names have not been released. That information will come from the Weld County coroner.

Police said they're still investigating the shooting, but evidence at the scene suggests it was a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Radin at 970-350-9671.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.