Deputies arrest man accused of trying to kill someone with a shovel

Greeley police said Charles Aguilar, 30, faces an attempted murder charge related to the Aug. 21 incident.

GREELEY, Colo. — Weld County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of trying to kill someone with a shovel in Greeley.

According to a release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), officers were called out to a home in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue early on Saturday, Aug. 21 on a disturbance with weapons call.

GPD said the caller reported that her boyfriend, 30-year-old Charles Aguilar, was hitting her friend, 38-year-old Jermaine Bell, with a shovel.

Police said Aguilar already had pending charges of second degree assault and domestic violence related to a previous incident where his girlfriend was the victim.

GPD said during the assault Saturday, the shovel Aguilar allegedly used to hit Bell snapped in half. He was reportedly heard verbally threatening to kill Bell while he was striking and chasing him, according to police. Bell was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries, police said, and he is expected to recover.

Police said Aguilar was gone by the time they arrived, and officers were unable to find him.

On Tuesday morning, police said, deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office Strike Team and Patrol Unit were asked to assist GPD after learning that Aguilar was in a home in the Hill-N-Park neighborhood of Weld County.

Police said after setting up surveillance there, the Strike Team confirmed he was inside. Deputies negotiated with Aguilar over the phone for over four hours, according to GPD, before convincing him to surrender peacefully. He was then taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police said after Aguilar was released from the hospital, he was booked in the jail on the following charges from both incidents:

Attempted second degree murder

Assault in the second degree

Criminal mischief (two counts)

Domestic violence enhancer

Anyone with information about the Aug. 21 incident is asked to call the GPD front desk at 970-950-9605.