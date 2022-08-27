Suspect arrested in shooting outside Greeley bar

Police said two people were hurt in the shooting outside the Rancho El Corazon bar on Aug. 13.

GREELEY, Colo. — Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire outside a Greeley bar, leaving two people injured.

The Greeley Police Department said officers were called to the Rancho El Corazon bar at 125 E. 18th St. at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on reports of a shooting.

Police said they arrived to find a "chaotic" scene with two shooting victims. Both were taken to the hospital and survived.

The investigation revealed that a masked suspect pulled up to the bar in a vehicle, got out and fired dozens of rounds from a rifle at people standing outside before taking off, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspect as Efren Sanchez, 36. A warrant was issued for his arrest Saturday, and they arrested him without incident.

Sanchez was booked at the Weld County Jail on four counts of first-degree attempted murder after deliberation and four counts of first-degree attempted murder with extreme indifference.

Anyone with information about the case who has not already spoken with officers is asked to call Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.

