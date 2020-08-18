Man takes shower after breaking into Greely home, police say

Austin Rae, 25, also helped himself to an apple and put on clothes belonging to a resident, police said.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was arrested after he broke into a Greeley home, took a shower, and then put on clothes belonging to a resident of the home, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) said.

A woman at the home in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue reported a burglary in progress around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon after finding the man in the shower. That's in the area of 14th Avenue and 16th Street just east of Greeley Central High School.

She called 911 after confirming the person in the shower was not a family member.

Officers arrived at the home and were prepared to clear the house when a white man came out the front door. He was immediately detained and later identified by police as 25-year-old Austin Rae.

He claimed the house was his, according to GPD. He was wearing jeans belonging to the victim’s son and his hair was still wet, police said. He had also helped himself to an apple from the refrigerator and was eating it when he came out, according to the police.

Rae was booked on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He's also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Boulder, according to GPD.