Road rage crash leads to multiple attempted carjackings, police say

Greeley Police is looking for a suspect who left the scene of a road rage incident after attempting to steal other cars in the area.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) is looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident near Highway 257 and 10th Street on Sunday.

At about 2:55 p.m., GPD officers were called to the scene for a reported road rage incident. When officers arrived, they had learned the suspect had already left the scene.

According to police, the suspect, a male, intentionally rammed his vehicle into another vehicle on the roadway. The suspect stopped and exited his vehicle before attempting to carjack several vehicles in the area that had also stopped, police said.

The attempted carjackings were unsuccessful and the suspect left the area on foot and is still at-large, according to a release from GPD.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the suspect's vehicle was stolen, police said.

Loveland Police (LPD) had also attempted to stop the vehicle before the suspect fled into Greeley, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone who may have been one of the victims of the attempted carjackings, or witnessed any part of the incident, to please contact Officer Riddle at 970-350-9605.

