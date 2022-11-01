Double homicide suspect 'monitored' police investigation, affidavit says

Paul Delgado Jr. was arrested in late September on charges related to the March shooting that left 2 people dead.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man arrested in California in connection with a double homicide in Greeley earlier this year told his father he might have shot someone before he fled through a window of their residence, an arrest affidavit says.

Corry Allen Lieby, 46, and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua were fatally shot in March in a Greeley alley.

Someone called 911 on the morning of March 28 to report gunshots fired in an alley behind 1429 9th St. The caller reported there was a man down in the alley and a man running from the shooting scene.

>The video above aired when the shooting first happened.

On that morning, Greeley officers interacted with Paul Delgado Jr., who was later identified as the suspect in the shooting. A detective overheard him talking with a sergeant at the scene about "human trafficking and corruption" at the Greeley Police Department, the affidavit says.

It was later learned that Delgado "monitored" police activities related to the investigation and "interacted" with officers assigned to the investigation, according to the affidavit.

During those interactions, he told an officer he had his own body camera and claimed there was corruption at the Greeley Police Department, and said the department was "hiding a sex trafficking ring."

A woman who was working in her home office heard the shooting and recorded a short video of the suspect running from the scene. Investigators compared her video to body camera footage of officers' interactions with Delgado and believed it was the same person, the affidavit says.

When police interviewed Delgado's father, his father reported that he heard gunshots and that his son came into their residence a few minutes later.

Delgado initially told his father to stay in his room because there had been a shooting in the alley. He also reported that his son told him, "I think I might have shot someone" before he exited the residence through a window.

He was later observed leaving the scene in a blue pickup truck. He had a rifle case and two backpacks with him, the affidavit says.

The document does not indicate what may have prompted the shooting or if Delgado knew either of the victims. It does, however, indicate that both victims lived in an apartment adjacent to the alley where the shooting happened.

At one point, Delgado said he had "issues" with people at the house where the shooting happened and said they were members of a cartel. He later changed his story and said it was a different house further east.

Delgado was on the run for months before he was arrested last month in California. He's since been extradited to Colorado and is due in court on Friday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation.