Greeley drug dealer sentenced to 120 years in prison

A Weld County jury found Luke Braziel guilty in April for his involvement in a major drug trafficking operation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

GREELEY, Colo — A Greeley man who was found guilty last month for his involvement in a major drug trafficking operation was sentenced on Monday to 120 years in prison, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

A Weld County judge sentenced Luke Braziel, 49, for 14 counts of conspiracy – controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, the DA's Office said in a news release.

The Weld County Drug Task Force and the Greeley Police Department started a wiretap investigation into the drug trafficking operation in fall of 2019. During the investigation, Braziel distributed at least 14 pounds of meth and heroin within a month, the DA's Office said.

“We’ll truly never know the true negative impact and the amount of secondary victims in this case,” said Michael Pirraglia, chief deputy district attorney, during the sentencing hearing. “There is not another crime that impacts this many people the way that he has. This man made a business out of spreading poison throughout our community and feeding people’s addictions.”

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.