Man found dead at Greeley park

Police said the victim was found on the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

GREELEY, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man at a Greeley park as a homicide.

The Greeley Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a downed person. Ramseier Park is located in the 2800 block of West C Street.

When they got there, they found a deceased 32-year-old man and started a homicide investigation.

The victim's name will come from the Weld County Coroner's Office after his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

