Greeley man arrested after deadly shooting in Costilla County

Rondell Brown, 25, faces a second-degree murder charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a release that a warrant was issued for 25-year-old Rondell Brown, who was arrested at his home Friday evening.

He was taken to the Weld County Jail, where he is being held on $150,000 bond and faces a charge of second-degree murder and three counts of felony menacing, according to CBI.

CBI said Jesus Lozano, 51, was shot at a home in a rural area near the 900 block of Wilking Way in Costilla County on Saturday, Aug. 13. He later died at a hospital in Alamosa.

Investigators said their preliminary information is that Brown was an acquaintance of Lozano's family and that there may have been a disturbance at the home leading up to the shooting.

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office and CBI are still investigating the shooting.





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.