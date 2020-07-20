Trail camera catches man abandoning 2 puppies on roadside

Brent Moss was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man was arrested July 15 after allegedly leaving two puppies on the side of the road near Milliken.

Brent Moss, 59, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, and one count of littering, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Deputies released a series a pictures from a nearby trail camera which caught the puppies being dumped.

In the first picture, the driver of a black Dodge Ram truck is seen carrying a plastic tote bin from the backseat. One of the puppies can be seen inside the bin.

The next picture shows the man putting a now-empty bin back in the backseat.

The third picture shows the driver getting back into the Dodge, looking at one of the puppies(pictured in the left foreground) coming out of the bushes.

In the next picture, you can see one of the puppies standing in the road.

The puppies were left at around 11 a.m. on July 11, according to deputies.

One of the puppies was nearly hit by a delivery truck, deputies said.

Deputies said temperatures that day were over 95 degrees.

The puppies were left without any food, water or shelter, according to WCSO.

Deputies said that at around 6 p.m. a passing driver stopped and rescued the puppies.

Deputies said the WCSO Strike Team got the trail camera footage and traced the truck's license plates back to Moss.

During an interview with investigators, Moss admitted to abandoning the puppies, deputies said.

Moss was freed after posting a $2,000 bond.

The Weld County District Attorney's Office is considering possible formal charges in the case.

9NEWS has asked for more information on the puppies, but has not yet heard back.