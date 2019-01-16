After a 9-month investigation, a Greeley man has been arrested and faces a laundry list of charges in relation to child sexual assault.

Charles Young-Hicks, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday for sex assault on a child, sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sex assault on a child pattern of abuse, eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child-cause/induce, promotion of obscenity to a minor and child abuse.

According to a release from the Greeley Police Department, a warrant was issued with the help of Homeland Security and forensic evidence.

The details that surround Young-Hicks's arrest have not yet been released. Although he faces a charge of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust, it's unclear what his relationship was to the victim or victims.

Young-Hicks was arrested at his home on Tuesday is currently being held in the Weld County Jail.