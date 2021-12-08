Man accused of lighting multiple fires near Greeley homes

Police said he also turned off power to an apartment complex. The crime spree caused about $20,000 in damage, police said.

GREELEY, Colo — A man is facing 37 criminal charges after allegedly lighting multiple fires and turning off power to an apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said around 10:30 a.m., the fire department got a call about a trash can fire on 25th Avenue near the intersection with 24th Street. On the way to the call, firefighters saw several other fires and requested police assistance.

After checking security camera video and talking with witnesses, officers identified a suspect. They found and arrested that suspect, 37-year-old Barry Bledsoe, in the area a short time later, police said.

Police said the suspect lit at least seven fires, many of which were near occupied homes. He is also accused of damaging an air-conditioning unit and turning off power to a 24-unit apartment complex.

Police said no one was injured and there was no major damage. They estimate the damage to property at about $20,000.

After his arrest, the suspect complained of a medical issue and was taken to the hospital, where he assaulted a nurse who was trying to help him, according to police. He was eventually released from the hospital and booked into the Weld County Jail on charges including arson, burglary, assault on medical personnel, criminal tampering and criminal mischief, according to police.

Anyone who has information on this case and has not been interviewed by officers is asked to call the Greeley Police Department front desk at 970-350-9605.

