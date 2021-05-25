Greeley man convicted of shooting victim in back seat of his wife's car

A jury found Jaime Gonzalez-Quezada guilty in the murder of Gilberto Marron outside a gym in Greeley in October 2019.

GREELEY, Colo. — A jury found a Greeley man guilty of second-degree murder last week for shooting another man who was in the back seat of his wife's car, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Jaime Gonzalez-Quezada, 42, was found guilty after a nearly two-week trial of shooting of Gilberto Marron, 24, in October 2019 outside the 16th Street Gym at 2400 W. 16th St. in Greeley.

Gonzalez-Quezada was convicted of:

Second-degree murder

Reckless endangerment

His sentencing is scheduled for June 30, and he faces between 16 and 48 years in prison, the DA's Office said.

The Greeley Police Department (GPD) responded to the shooting about 5 a.m. Oct. 9, 2019, in the 2400 block of 16th Street and found Marron, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, GPD said at the time.

Gonzalez-Quezada fled the scene but then turned himself in at a GPD station a few hours later, GPD said.

