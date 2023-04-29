Man killed after shooting at officers in Greeley, authorities say

Officers returned fire when they were shot at by a 24-year-old man, the Critical Incident Response Team said.

GREELEY, Colo. — A shooting involving Greeley Police officers that left a man dead on Saturday is now under investigation.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) said Greeley officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of 27th Street to contact a suspect in a recent shooting.

According to CIRT, officers were met with gunfire from the 24-year-old suspect when they arrived. The suspect was then hit when police returned fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The public is asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 970‐400‐2856.

