WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County judge sentenced a Greeley man to 32 years in prison for trying to run over an Evans police officer in May 2017., according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Gabriel Gutierrez, 24, in October was convicted of:

Attempted second-degree murder

Two counts of attempted third-degree assault in October.

Gutierrez was sitting in his car in an empty restaurant parking lot near Highway 85.

Evans Police Officer Josh Desmond was walking toward Gutierrez and when Gutierrez saw him, he put the car in gear and sped at Desmond, the DA said.

The district attorney's office said the car came within 1 foot of striking Desmond.

“This wasn’t a reckless act nor was this an accident,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said. “This was someone deliberately trying to kill not just anyone, but trying to kill a police officer. When you commit these kinds of acts against these kinds of victims, a maximum sentence is exactly what he deserves.”

The DA said when this incident happened, Gutierrez was already out on bond for spitting on a Greeley police officer.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS