GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man shot his roommate in the foot because the two were involved in a love triangle with a third female roommate, according to a release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Just before midnight on Oct 9, officers responded to the 2100 block of 18th Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers contacted the suspect, Stephen Wilson-Brown, 37, at the scene and took him the police department for questioning.

Additional officers went into the residence and located the victim, who had a gunshot wound to his right foot. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, GPD said.

Wilson-Brown and the victim were at odds over their third roommate and when they further argued about cigarettes, Wilson-Brown shot his roommate in the foot with a 12-gauge shotgun, GPD said.

Wilson-Brown is being held without bond on the following charges:

Assault in the second degree

Menacing

Prohibited use of a firearm

