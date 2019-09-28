GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man who fought with two Greeley police officers and threatened to shoot them was sentenced Thursday to 128 years in prison.

According to a release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office, officers responded to a report of a drug deal at a hotel in April 2018. They found 31-year-old Leroy Garcia-Cerda, Jr., who police said had a gun in his waistband. He fought with the officers and threatened to shoot them while reaching for his gun, the release said. Officers were able to arrest him and no one was hurt.

“If it wasn’t for these veteran police officers and their swift responses, both of them would have been killed that day,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said. “The impact that this incident has had on these officers has been detrimental, both physically and emotionally. I see the goosebumps on them when they go back and review body camera footage from that night.”

Garcia-Cerda was convicted in August of two counts of first degree assault on a peace officer, one count of second degree assault on a peace officer, three counts of class one drug felony special offender for possessing drugs while carrying a gun and one count of resisting arrest, according to the release.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, one count of violation of a protection order and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. The court also determined that Garcia-Cerda was a habitual offender because of his extensive criminal history, the DA's office said.

The release said because of the additional habitual counts, state law dictated that the judge had to impose a sentence that was three times the high end of the presumptive range. Because of that, the judge imposed a 48-year sentence for each count of first degree assault on a peace officer and ordered the sentences to run consecutively. He gave Garcia-Cerda another 32 years for the three special offender charges, bringing the total to 128 years.

“This defendant has committed a very serious crime that he needs to be held accountable for,” Weld District Judge Thomas Quammen said during Thursday’s hearing. “He has a history of committing very serious crimes in this community, and this was also another extremely serious offense. It could have ended a lot worse.”

