A methamphetamine dealer who pleaded guilty to distributing meth up and down the northern Colorado Front Range has been sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Luis Castro, 32, was arrested in April 2017. At the time, prosecutors said he had more than two pounds of meth on him. He has since pleaded guilty to dealing large amounts of the drug from “Cheyenne to Longmont and everywhere in between” almost every day, prosecutors said.

Once Castro serves his sentence in Colorado, he will be deported to Mexico.

Castro was initially investigated by the Weld County Drug Task Force and Greeley Police Department two years ago. Prosecutors said he received large quantities of the drug from Juan Fausto of Denver, who got shipments of meth from Mexico.

Fausto pleaded guilty to the counts against him in January 2018 and will serve 20 years in prison.

He too will be deported upon serving his sentence, the DA’s office said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS