Man shot by Greeley Police now faces multiple criminal charges

The suspect was armed with a crossbow and allegedly brandished it at officers twice during a standoff.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man armed with a crossbow who was shot by Greeley Police after a standoff last month has been released from the hospital and now faces multiple criminal charges.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Randy Eberhardt, 57, is now charged with:

Eight counts of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault on a peace officer

One count of first-degree burglary

Two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault

Officers first encountered Eberhardt just before 7:45 p.m. on June 14. At the time, prosecutors said police were responding to a call involving a possible burglary in progress in the 400 block of North 35th Avenue.

When they encountered Eberhardt, police said he was uncooperative with law enforcement and barricaded himself in his trailer.

“Officers and dispatchers made numerous attempts to establish contact with the man,” a news release from the district attorney’s office says. “Eberhardt told dispatchers he would shoot it out with officers if they didn’t leave his property.”

Prosecutors said after a short standoff, Eberhardt walked onto his porch with a crossbow and “pointed it at officers.” One Greeley officer fired a single shot, but no one was injured and the release says Eberhardt went back inside.

More officers arrived and made announcements asking Eberhardt to surrender. Thirty minutes later, prosecutors said Eberhardt came out and brandished his crossbow again, and at least one officer opened fire.

Eberhardt was wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The officers involved were not identified, and it’s unclear how many members of law enforcement fired their weapons.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office a 970-400-4822.

