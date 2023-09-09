Greeley Police officer and suspect injured in shooting

The officer's injury was not life-threatening, and the suspect was taken for treatment but police did not give any details on his condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley Police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting overnight.

The 19th Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which is investigating the shooting, said officers were involved in an active investigation in the 2100 block of Wedgewood Court just before midnight on Friday when they encountered an armed man.

The suspect fired gunshots at the officers, who then returned fire, according to CIRT.

One officer was injured but it was not life-threatening, and the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment. CIRT did not provide any details on the suspect's status.

CIRT did not release any additional details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (970) 400-2934.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More crime stories from Greeley:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.