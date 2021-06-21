Greeley officer ruled justified after responding to burglary alarm, shooting homeowner

The officer fired seven rounds towards the man, hitting him once in the heel, according to the district attorney's office.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley Police Department officer was ruled justified after firing seven shots into a house, hitting a man in the heel in an April 3 shooting, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

On April 3, two officers responded to the 2100 block of 50th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after a home burglary alarm went off, according to Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The officers reported hearing a gunshot go off inside the house, and the decision letter says the homeowner came outside a short time later holding a gun.

According to the letter, the officers reported giving commands to the homeowner to put down his gun.

The homeowner then pointed the gun towards to officers, followed by one officer firing his gun seven times and hitting the man once in the heel, believing they were in danger, the letter says.

According to body camera footage, the officers never identified themselves as members of law enforcement, the letter says.

However, the letter said that the homeowner said at one point that he knew they were officers and felt remorseful, before later recanting that statement.

The 19th Judicial District Critical Response Incident Team investigated the incident.

